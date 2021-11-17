Wahab Riaz to Captain Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz, has been appointed as captain of Deccan Gladiators for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League. Wahab, who has captained Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi for the past few years, has been appointed captain for the first time in any foreign-based franchise league.

The express pacer will be determined to lead Deccan Gladiators to their first Abu Dhabi T10 title. Deccan’s best finish in the tournament came in the third edition when they finished as runners-up in the six-team tournament. Wahab Riaz won the previous edition of the tournament as he represented Northern Warriors in the fourth edition of the competition.

Wahab has a strong side at his disposal and the squad has the potential to lead the team to their first title in history. The squad contains two other Pakistani players, Rumman Raees and Anwar Ali, alongside superstars from around the world including Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tom Banton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Evin Lewis, Tymal Mills, and Najibullah Zadran.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed, has been appointed as the head coach of the side as well.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is scheduled to commence from 19 November with the final scheduled to be played on 4 December at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.