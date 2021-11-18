Hundreds of Top Pakistani Universities’ Faculty Plagiarized Research Papers: Retraction Watch

In a shocking revelation, a large number of research papers authored by hundreds of faculty members of the country’s top universities have been found to be plagiarized.

Retraction Watch, an online blog operated by the New York-based Center for Scientific Integrity (CIS) which lists research papers retracted by different journals for a number of issues including plagiarism, has made this startling revelation.

According to details, 239 research papers authored by more than 900 faculty members belonging to some of the top universities of the country have been retracted by journals and they have been listed at Retraction Watch to prevent other researchers from quoting these research papers in their research.

They belong to the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), COMSATS University, Agha Khan University (AKU), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Karachi University, Peshawar University, Sindh University, and a number of other leading institutes.

Most of these disgraced researchers are men, which is in line with the findings of a 2013 study that revealed that men are more likely to have papers retracted for academic dishonesty.

With 16 plagiarized research works, Dr. Khalid Zaman, a senior economics professor at the University of Haripur, tops the list of Pakistani researchers that have committed academic fraud.

Ironically, Dr. Khalid Zaman was named among the top 2% faculty members of the world in a list that was compiled by Stanford University in November last year.