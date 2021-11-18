ICC Changes Qualification Scenario for the 2027 ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has approved changes in the qualification pathway for Men’s World Cup 2027.

The new qualification scenario will depend upon the ICC team rankings and include 14 teams.

Of 14, the top ten teams in the ICC team rankings at a scheduled cut-off date will automatically make the cut for the World Cup. The remaining four teams will be decided after a global qualifier tournament.

This means that the 13-team ICC World Cup Super League will be scrapped after the 2023 edition, which will be played in India.

The expanded nature of the 2027 event – from a ten-team tournament to a 14-team one – is what necessitated the new qualification pathway, which was approved by the ICC Board this week.

However, the 2023 World Cup will be a 10-team event, in which the qualification of all teams, barring hosts India, will be determined by the rankings attained during the ODI Super League.

The 13-team Super League features 12 Full Members and the Netherlands. Each team will play eight ODI series, four at home and four away.