MPA’s Car Gets Stolen from Lahore

Car theft is a perilously common problem in major cities that can happen to anyone these days. As per a report, a government vehicle allotted to Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghiyas-ud-Din got stolen from the Sabzazar area in Lahore.

Authorities informed the media that the vehicle was stolen from outside the residence of the MPA’s son-in-law. They added that the vehicle was registered under the title of deputy commissioner office Gujranwala, and was provided to Ghiyas-ud-Din by the Chief Minister House for official use.

The owner of the residence and the MPA’s son-in-law, Mubarak Ali, stated that he appealed to Nawankot police station to register an FIR against the crime. The authorities affirmed that the case will be registered soon and that the authorities will take action against the crime.

The authorities have been working aggressively to encourage the use of authentic documents, computerized number plates, and towards the centralization of vehicle registration to be able to accurately and efficiently monitor the vehicles across the region.

Authorities say that with the streamlining of this system, the neighborhoods and roads of the city will become much safer.