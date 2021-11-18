Phones With Upcoming Snapdragon Chip Will Have the Fastest Charging Ever

Chinese phone makers are rapidly increasing fast charging speeds on smartphones every generation and Qualcomm is ready to deliver once again. A new leak from Chinese tipsters claims that Qualcomm’s next major chip will break the limits of fast charging once again.

Advertisement

Tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that Qualcomm’s next flagship chip, expected to be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will support 150W fast charging, the world’s fastest so far. However, it will not be arriving this year as the first batch of chips is not ready to support such rates just yet.

On paper, 150W fast charging should be able to charge a phone 0 to 100% in only 10 minutes, but we will have to wait until actual devices are released with it.

Xiaomi, Oppo, Lenovo, and a few others have an impressive portfolio of fast charging rates. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was the first phone in the world to bring 120W fast charging to the market. That technology is able to charge a battery to 100% in only 20 minutes. It is still the fastest charging rate at the moment and only a handful of phones in the world have it.

However, that record is only waiting to be broken once again with Qualcomm’s next flagship chip. Xiaomi will most likely be the first OEM to bring the world’s fastest charging on a phone. They have done it multiple times with older generations so it is highly likely that they will do it again.