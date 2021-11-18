Renowned International Economist Dr. Arthur B. Laffer Meets Shaukat Tarin

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with renowned International Economist, Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, at Finance Division today. Members of the American Business Council, Secretary Finance, and senior officers participated in the meeting.

Welcoming Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, the Advisor highlighted the current economic situation of Pakistan and briefed on the steps taken by the present government to address the challenges faced by the economy of Pakistan.

The Advisor stressed that priority sectors such as the modernization of agriculture, IT, and industry, as vital for the increase in exports and economic growth. The government has taken pragmatic steps to tackle inflation, stabilize foreign exchange and increase productivity, he added.

Dr. Arthur B. Laffer appreciated the efforts taken by the present government in various sectors for economic progress and development. Citing examples from USA, Turkey, and China in achieving economic stability, he suggested key economic reforms to boost prosperity and economic growth in Pakistan. He cited great potential in accelerated privatization, simplification of taxes, and strengthing of the exchange rate to push the economy forward.

The Advisor welcomed Dr. Arthur’s suggestions on the economy and valuable support for bringing economic progress to Pakistan.