Fakhar Imam Stresses Measures to Ensure Maximum Wheat Productivity

Federal Minister of National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam conducted a high level meeting with the provincial counterparts to monitor the ongoing sowing of wheat in the country.

The meeting attended by representatives from all provinces, including Punjab agriculture minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi was conducted to ensure that every province is on track to meet the assigned wheat targets.

The Minister was briefed that Punjab stood at 51% sowing, Sindh at 42% whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan at 40%.

Imam discussed the outstanding issues that the provincial agriculture departments are facing in order to meet the assigned targets. The minister was briefed that the Certified Seed of wheat is sufficiently available with all provinces. The minister said that it is imperative that a track and trace system is established to ensure maximum productivity of wheat in the country.

Imam was told that Punjab is facing a shortage of fertilizer. Imam ensured the participants that necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the factors of production are available in ample supply.

He also praised the efforts of Punjab agriculture minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi in ensuring timely sowing of wheat. Gardezi briefed Fakhar Imam that the government of Punjab conducted numerous seminars to create awareness in addition to partnering with five agricultural universities of Punjab to mobilize agricultural students in ensuring proper sowing of wheat seeds.