PCB’s Multi-Million Dollar Deal With PTV Sports Collapses: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been dealt a major blow as their multi-million dollar broadcasting deal with PTV Sports has understood to be canceled. The deal worth over $200 million was signed between the two parties last year for a total period of three years.

In order to avoid any illegal use of the PCB’s content, the PCB had also signed a deal with the Cable Association of Pakistan which would have streamlined PCB’s broadcasting issues and content would have been aired with proper authorization.

The broadcasting deal between PCB and PTV Sports was seen as a historic landmark in Pakistan cricket and its broadcasting rights. The deal between the two parties was signed at the house of Pakistan’s Prime Minister and PCB Patron-in-Chief, Imran Khan. According to the deal, PTV Sports had the right to broadcast all of Pakistan’s international matches and also the domestic cricket competitions all over the country.

Previously, PCB had a long-standing broadcasting partnership with Ten Sports which had the right to broadcast Pakistan’s international matches up until 2019. PTV Sports had signed a deal with Ten sports back in 2012 and were allowed to broadcast Pakistan’s home matches.

According to details, PCB is looking for new broadcasters for the upcoming home series against West Indies and Australia. PCB has reportedly opened a new tender and has invited sports broadcasters from across the country to bid for the broadcasting rights for the upcoming series.

West Indies are scheduled to tour the country in December while Australia recently confirmed that their team will tour the country in March-April.

Via ESPNCricinfo