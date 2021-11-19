U.S. Government Contributes $7 Million to Address COVID-19 Effects in Pakistan

The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will contribute $7 million to the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) ongoing project to address the secondary effects of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Advertisement

USAID Mission Director, Julie Koenen, and ADB Country Director, Yong Ye, attended a signing ceremony yesterday in Islamabad. ADB will utilize USAID’s $7 million contribution to providing cash grants to Pakistani families in need of financial assistance due to the pandemic. The grants will be distributed through the Government of Pakistan’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, managed by the Benazir Income Support Fund Program. USAID’s funds also will provide technical and administrative support to ensure effectiveness, accountability, and transparency for the program beneficiaries.

ALSO READ Govt to Procure More Metro Buses for Islamabad’s New Route

Speaking at the ceremony, USAID Mission Director, Julie Koenen, said, “Fighting this pandemic will take significant resources and an urgent, collective effort among governments, civil society, the private sector, philanthropists, multilateral organizations, and other international partners.” She further added, “This contribution to ADB will support the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to implement the Ehsaas Program through the provision of direct cash grants to underprivileged Pakistani families affected by closures and work stoppages during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

ALSO READ PM’s Advisor Fears Gas Shortfall Could Stifle Exports

The $7 million contribution to the ADB is part of an overall U.S. commitment to assist countries affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The United States has provided more than $63 million in COVID-19 assistance through ADB partnership with the Pakistani government. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has worked together with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, and support frontline healthcare workers.