Fans Pray for Shoaib Akhtar as His Running Days Come to an End

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, who is popularly known as Rawalpindi Express for his speed, said he will no longer be able to run.

Akhtar, who is the fastest bowler in the world with a 161.3 kilometer per hour delivery, announced on social media that he was soon going to have a total knee replacement surgery in Melbourne, Australia.

“My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon,” the former pacer wrote on Twitter.

Prayers and best wishes poured in as soon as the post went public.

“Prayers for your full recovery good luck legend,” one of his fans wrote.

“What a sight this used to be. Chin up champ. Remember that you running in was art. It was intimidating and it was beautiful. All things must end in the end, except memories,” another follower said.

Another fan from India, whose Twitter bio introduced him as an orthopedic surgeon, advised him to opt for knee surfacing instead of knee replacement.

I do not think your running days should be over so early !

It should be noted that Shoaib Akhtar has had a reconstruction knee replacement surgery in Melbourne in April 2019, which according to him, went well.

“Alright! My operation has been done and it went off quite successfully and I’m recovering. I’m in pain but not in a lot of pain…Anyway, wish me the best…I will recover soon,” Akhtar said in the video.