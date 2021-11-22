Ufone Football Cup Balochistan Edition Enters the Intensive Super 8 Round

The Balochistan leg of the Ufone Football Cup Tournament 2021 has finally entered the intensive Super 8 round, which will be played between the top 8 contenders who prevailed through the Eliminator round.

To set the new round in motion, a special ceremony was held to unveil the beautiful winner trophy in presence of the captains of all Super 8 teams.

The teams qualifying for the Super 8 include DFA Quetta Zorawar, DFA Panjgur, DFA Khuzdar, Baloch Club Quetta, Muslim Club Chaman, DFA Turbat, DFA Quetta United, and DFA Zhob who will face one another for glory at the famous Ayub Stadium Quetta.

The first Super 8 match will be played between DFA Quetta Zorawar and DFA Panjgur on Sunday, 21st November at 1 PM. DFA Khuzdar will face Baloch Club Quetta in the second Super 8 match on the same day at 3 PM.

The next two Super 8 matches will be played on Monday, 22nd November where Muslim Club Chaman will take on DFA Turbat at 1 PM while DFA Quetta United will face off with DFA Zhob at 03 PM.

The winners of the Super 8 matches will meet in the Semifinals on 24th November. The two Semifinals will be played at 2 PM and 5 PM at Ayub Stadium to decide the two finalists of the Ufone Football Cup’s Balochistan Edition.

The final will be played on 25th November at Ayub Stadium at 5 PM in the evening.

The winner of the Balochistan title will go on to play a Super Final on Dec 03 in Peshawar against the winner of the KP Edition of the tournament. All the Semifinals and Finals will be a live broadcast from PTV Sports.

The Balochistan leg of the Ufone Football tournament which is the 4th installment of the tournament has been a successful sports event in terms of hunting promising footballing talent as well as entertaining football enthusiasts from across the province.

Both players and spectators keenly await the crucial Super 8, Semifinal, and final matches of the tournament.