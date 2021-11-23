AFP to Organize Pakistan’s First-Ever Javelin Throw Championship

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has decided to organize Pakistan’s first open javelin throw championship.
According to a news daily, the National Open Javelin Throw Championship will be held on 29th November in Lahore on the back of national superstar Arshad Nadeem’s outstanding performance in the Olympics.
For those unaware, Pakistan’s top Javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, made history as he qualified for the finals of the competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Arshad became the first Pakistan athlete in Olympics history to qualify for a track and field event finals.
Although Arshad did not manage to bring home a medal as he finished fifth in the Javelin Throw competition, he managed to win the hearts of millions of Pakistanis after an inspirational performance.
The javelin throw is a track and field event in which the athlete holds the javelin in one hand, generates momentum by running in a demarcated area, and then throws the javelin. The javelin throw is an official Olympic sport and one of the original Olympic events.
The athlete must not turn his or her back to the landing area at any point during the approach and throw, hurl the javelin over the upper half of their throwing arm, or cross the foul line, also known as the scratch line, at any time. The javelin must also land tip first and within the 29-degree sector indicated on the ground.
The throw is measured from the point where the tip first touches the ground. Athletes usually throw three to six times during a competition. In the event of a tie, the athlete who puts out the next-best effort is declared the winner. A qualification session is usually followed by a final at major championships.