AFP to Organize Pakistan’s First-Ever Javelin Throw Championship

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has decided to organize Pakistan’s first open javelin throw championship.

According to a news daily, the National Open Javelin Throw Championship will be held on 29th November in Lahore on the back of national superstar Arshad Nadeem’s outstanding performance in the Olympics.

For those unaware, Pakistan’s top Javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, made history as he qualified for the finals of the competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Arshad became the first Pakistan athlete in Olympics history to qualify for a track and field event finals.

Although Arshad did not manage to bring home a medal as he finished fifth in the Javelin Throw competition, he managed to win the hearts of millions of Pakistanis after an inspirational performance.

