PCB to Advertise for Head Coaching Position After Bangladesh Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to advertise the coaching positions for the Pakistan cricket team after the Bangladesh or West Indies series.

According to media reports, the cricket board has decided to continue with the interim coaching set up for now and invite applications for head coach, batting, and bowling consultants, after the two back-to-back series.

As per reports, the board is looking to appoint a foreign head coach, who can instill a fearless approach in the national team and help them play an aggressive brand of cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board had appointed Saqlain Mushtaq, Matthew Hayden, and Vernon Philander as head coach, batting, and bowling consultants, respectively, for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Hayden excused himself from extending the contract for the back-to-back series against Bangladesh and West Indies, whereas Saqlain and Philander agreed. The two are currently in Dhaka with the Pakistan cricket team.

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which concludes today, will be followed by a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played in Chittagong (26-30 November) and the second Test in Dhaka (4-8 December).