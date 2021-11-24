Islamabad Police to Hire Student Interns

The Islamabad police have decided to hire student interns in a bid to improve cooperation with the public and address their concerns in a timely manner.

A spokesman for the police revealed the development on Tuesday.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, has made this decision for the prompt resolution of complaints.

Competent students will be selected and appointed at all the police stations in the federal capital and will be tasked with observing how the police personnel interact with the public. They will pinpoint the flaws in these interactions and will compile daily reports that will be submitted to the Central Police Office.

The reports will be reviewed by a board comprising senior police officials, after which recommendations will be finalized for the improvement of the police system.

This step has been taken to improve the police culture and remove its communication barriers with the public. The IGP Islamabad is hopeful that the interns will manage it in a responsible manner, and explained that the initiative will promote modern policing through the prompt handling of complaints.

He added that the Islamabad police is being equipped on modern lines and that more initiatives will be taken in this regard.