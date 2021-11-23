Citizen Lured into Purchasing Rs. 5 Million in Counterfeit US Dollars

Karachi’s Steel Town police have apprehended a gang involved in defrauding a citizen into purchasing counterfeit US dollars in return for a huge profit while depriving him of Rs. 5 million.

According to the details, Fahad Islam registered a first information report (FIR) after which the police arrested the suspects involved in the fraud.

Islam, who works in Iraq, claimed that he had gone to a hairdresser in Gulshan-e-Hadeed where he was lured into buying US dollars in return for hefty profits.

He explained that the swindlers had initially shown him two real $50 notes to gain his trust, and told him to purchase US dollars worth Rs. 5 million in return for $30,000 in dividends. Islam was tricked into believing that he would receive a massive profit of Rs. 280,000 on the deal but all he got was three stacks of counterfeit US currency notes instead.

The police have arrested the hairdressers, namely, Rajab and Mahbood, who facilitated the deal with Islam, and further investigation is underway to arrest the remaining fraudsters.