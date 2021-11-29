Sialkot’s Jinnah Stadium Under Renovation to Host PSL Matches

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, has revealed that the government has released Rs. 810 million for the renovation of the historical Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot. Dar said that he is hopeful that the stadium will be ready to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the near future.

According to details, the stadium will be renovated up to international standards and will have facilities to host international teams. The current capacity of the stadium is 15,000 and it is still not revealed whether the stadium’s capacity will be increased or not.

Dar revealed that the government itself is overseeing the renovation of the stadium and once it is ready they will hand it over to the Pakistan Cricket Board to host domestic and international matches.

Jinnah Stadium is one of the oldest cricket grounds in Pakistan. The stadium was constructed in 1920 during British rule in the subcontinent but did not host any international cricket until 1976. The stadium has hosted a total of 13 international matches including 4 Tests and 9 ODIs. The last international match played at Jinnah Stadium was in 1996 when Pakistan faced New Zealand in an ODI.

Dar further revealed that the government has decided to launch a massive talent hunt program in 25 regions in Punjab. He revealed that the talent hunt program will include 12 different sports and it will help talented athletes to showcase their skills and increase their chances of representing Pakistan.