Easypaisa Revamps its App with Improved Money Transfer Features

In continuation of its efforts to improve and simplify the customer experience, Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading payments app, has added new features into its Money Transfer product.

Based on extensive user research, a completely new interface provides brand new and convenient user journeys for Easypaisa users to continue to send and receive funds to other Easypaisa customers, any Bank Account, or to any person’s CNIC.

The feature to send money to a person’s CNIC is one of Easypaisa’s most used services and provides immense value to customers who need to send up to PKR 25,000 urgently to almost any location in Pakistan. With the largest agent network of over 150,000 Easypaisa shops, users can receive funds instantly and securely after completing a biometric verification.

In this revamp, customers have now been given an industry-first feature of being able to view all Money Transfers sent on CNICs, view the real-time status of those payments (if they are pending or collected), and also the ability to perform an edit of the CNIC number or an instant reversal without the hassle of calling the Easypaisa helpline.

Commenting on the development, Omar Moeen Malik, Business Head, Easypaisa, said; “The wide-scale acceptability and adoption of digital channels are crucial for a transition towards a modern, sustainable economy. At Easypaisa, we are paying attention to even the smallest details so that user experience within the App can be enhanced.”

“Our eventual goal is to create an overall ecosystem for digital payments that is secure, convenient, and easy for all Pakistanis,” he added.

Ever since Easypaisa launched a completely redesigned mobile app in 2019, the platform has continued its drive towards introducing state-of-the-art and diverse payment features for the convenience of its users. With multiple product offerings, there are almost 10 million monthly app users across the Android and iOS platforms.

Easypaisa remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society by creating value through the power of collaboration and technology.