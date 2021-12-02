Advertisement

Wasim Akram Receives UAE’s Golden Visa For His Sporting Achievements

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 2, 2021 | 6:48 pm

Pakistani legend and former pacer Wasim Akram has been granted the Golden Visa of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recognition of his achievements in cricket.

The development comes as the UAE is celebrating its 50th National Day, making Wasim Akram the second Pakistani celebrity after Fakhr-e-Alam to be honored by the UAE’s Golden Visa.

Taking to Twitter, the 55-year-old penned that he feels honored on receiving the Golden Visa.

Extending good wishes to the people of UAE on its 50th National Day, he noted that the Gulf state is one of the best places in the world for business, holidays, and connecting with people from all over the world.

In May 2019, UAE’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum announced the golden visa system, a long-term residency program.

A golden visa is a 5-year or 10-year renewable residency visa of the UAE which enables celebrities, investors, entrepreneurs, professional talents, and researchers from around the world to take up residence in the Gulf state.

Haroon Hayder
