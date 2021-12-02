Wasim Akram Receives UAE’s Golden Visa For His Sporting Achievements

Pakistani legend and former pacer Wasim Akram has been granted the Golden Visa of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recognition of his achievements in cricket.

Advertisement

The development comes as the UAE is celebrating its 50th National Day, making Wasim Akram the second Pakistani celebrity after Fakhr-e-Alam to be honored by the UAE’s Golden Visa.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces ODI and T20I Squads for West Indies Series

Taking to Twitter, the 55-year-old penned that he feels honored on receiving the Golden Visa.

Extending good wishes to the people of UAE on its 50th National Day, he noted that the Gulf state is one of the best places in the world for business, holidays, and connecting with people from all over the world.

Honoured to be granted a Golden Visa by Govt of Dubai recognising my achievements in https://t.co/wL0Pc4xlzL is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world for business, holidays and just connecting with the world! Look forward to spending more time here. HAPPY 50TH UAE! — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 2, 2021

In May 2019, UAE’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum announced the golden visa system, a long-term residency program.

A golden visa is a 5-year or 10-year renewable residency visa of the UAE which enables celebrities, investors, entrepreneurs, professional talents, and researchers from around the world to take up residence in the Gulf state.