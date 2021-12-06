Breaking: Two Army Pilots Martyred in Helicopter Crash in Siachin

A helicopter of the Pakistan Army’s aviation division has crashed after developing a technical fault during a routine flight operation in the Siachin region.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR), unfortunately, Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb—the two pilots of the aviation helicopter—have embraced martyrdom in the incident.

Search and rescue teams and helicopters of the Pakistan Army have reached the spot of the incident to recover the bodies of the martyred officers and the wreckage of the helicopter.

Pakistan Army has also instituted a high-level investigation board to ascertain the cause behind the tragic event.

In December last year, an aviation helicopter of the Pakistan Army had crashed during a casualty evacuation operation in Minimarg, a village in the Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pilot Major M Hussain, Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam, and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq embraced martyrdom in the unfortunate incident.

