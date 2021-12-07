PM Imran Pays a Surprise Visit to a Local Cricket Ground [Video]

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday visited a cricket ground in Bani Gala while he was on his way home. He reviewed the arrangements on the ground and gave instructions to plant trees around the facility.

The premier also met the kids playing cricket and sought their views on the playing arrangements on the ground. He also took pictures with the cricketers.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communications, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, also accompanied during the visit.

Locals said that PM Imran had previously visited the ground several times before taking oath as the Prime Minister in August 2018. However, this was his first visit after becoming the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan vowed to construct sports grounds in every locality of the country under the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, the country’s largest sports talent hunt program.

While addressing the launch ceremony of the initiative at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, PM Imran said that the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had constructed 300 and 260 sports grounds respectively in three years.

He said that their target was to double the number of such facilities in the next two years. “We want a ground in every neighborhood, in every union council,” the premier added.