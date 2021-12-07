Stage Actress Booked for Secretly Filming Inappropriate Video of Fellow Artist

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Lahore has registered a case against stage actress Khushboo Khan among others for filming a fellow artist.

Advertisement

According to a media report, four theater artists, including Khushboo, Imran Shouki, Kashif Chan, and Ahmed have been named in the case registered on the complaint of the owner of a private theater in Lahore.

ALSO READ UAE Becomes the First Country to Adopt a Two-and-Half-Day Weekend

They are accused of filming a fellow theater actress while she was changing in the dressing room after her performance.

An FIA team has already arrested one of the accused, Kashif Chan, from his residence.

ALSO READ Syrian Airline to Start Flights From Pakistan

An FIA official said that the suspect, a theater actor himself, admitted to filming the fellow artist, claiming that he had done so at the request of Khushboo Khan.

“The video in question was also recovered from his mobile phone,” the official said, adding that other actors would also be detained soon.