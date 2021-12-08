Over 90% of Pakistanis Believe Inflation Peaked in PTI’s Tenure

A nationwide survey released by Transparency International on Wednesday revealed that most Pakistanis feel that inflation and price hikes were highest during the tenure of the incumbent government.

The results of the National Corruption Perception Survey 2021 showed that 92.9 percent of Pakistanis “consider inflation and price hike to be the highest in the current PTI government (2018-2021), compared to 4.6% in the PML-N government (2013-2018) and 2.5% in PPP government (2008-2013)”.

Another 85.9 percent of people stated that their incomes had declined during the last three years.

Additionally, 50.6 percent of the respondents said that the government’s incompetence led to inflation and unemployment, 23.3 percent said that it is due to corruption, 16.6 percent blamed lack of policy implementation for it, and 9.6 percent felt that the undue interference of politicians in government affairs has resulted in inflation and unemployment.

Regarding the self-accountability of the federal government, 85.9 percent of respondents said that it is unsatisfactory, while 66.8 percent of respondents found the accountability drive of the government to be partial.

Furthermore, 41.4 percent of survey respondents identified the police to be the most corrupt sector of the country while 17.4 percent believed it to be the judiciary.

“A significant (part of the) population (81.4pc) has declined that they willingly pay bribe and likewise it was a clear perception that bribes are rather extorted from the public through tactics such as inaction or delay in the provision of public services,” the report highlighted.