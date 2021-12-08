Abid Ali’s Cat-Feeding Video During Lunch Break Goes Viral

Pakistan’s Test opener, Abid Ali won the hearts of millions as he fed a cat during the lunch break on the fifth day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The video of Abid Ali feeding a cat was uploaded by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official account on various social media platforms.
It is not only the players who are taking lunch #BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/wZ0k3ErPZW
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2021
The video has since gone viral on social media as the people appreciated the gesture by the Pakistani opener. The video uploaded just under an hour ago has already garnered hundreds of likes and retweets.
The social media users have termed the current crop of Pakistani players as the most likable Pakistan cricket team in years. Let’s have a look at some of the best reactions.
This team is just unmatchable. Mashallah!
— Mohammad Taha (@taha_tj30) December 8, 2021
winning on the pitch & off it as well!
— Abrar Salim (@abraruae) December 8, 2021
I love this Pakistan team more and more everyday! #BANvPAK https://t.co/IQuHIC9RIH
— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) December 8, 2021
My Heart ❤️ https://t.co/FQF0SLbk69
— smudged. (@EkDumSeedhi) December 8, 2021
What a great human being @AbidAli_Real https://t.co/NWuhLRorvH
— Bazif Jabbar (@BazifJ) December 8, 2021
You can definitely expect this kindness from Abid bhai. One of the nicest beings you'll ever come across. Down to earth and always humble. MashaAllah. https://t.co/tE3n8NvCZE
— Usama Virk (@UsamaVirkk) December 8, 2021
This team>>>> https://t.co/WYLGw6dKny
— Bilal (@BIl_8l_) December 8, 2021
Ma Sh ALLAH..😍 Ek hi Dil hai kitni bar jeetogy #AbidAli #BANvPAK #PakvsBan #WTC23 #Ashes https://t.co/I23LS2YkEY
— Mahnoor Khaan🇵🇰 (@khan_mahnoor06) December 8, 2021