Advertisement

Abid Ali’s Cat-Feeding Video During Lunch Break Goes Viral

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 8, 2021 | 12:21 pm

Pakistan’s Test opener, Abid Ali won the hearts of millions as he fed a cat during the lunch break on the fifth day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The video of Abid Ali feeding a cat was uploaded by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official account on various social media platforms.

Advertisement
ALSO READ

The video has since gone viral on social media as the people appreciated the gesture by the Pakistani opener. The video uploaded just under an hour ago has already garnered hundreds of likes and retweets.

The social media users have termed the current crop of Pakistani players as the most likable Pakistan cricket team in years. Let’s have a look at some of the best reactions.

ALSO READ

Also Read
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>