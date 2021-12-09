Here are Pakistan’s Best Performers in Test Cricket This Year

Pakistan has had a brilliant year in Test cricket and is one of the most successful sides in the longest format in 2021. The Men in Green have won 7 of their 9 matches in the calendar year and have the best win percentage in the world.

The Green Shirts are currently sitting on the second spot in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship and with a favorable schedule ahead, they have a strong chance of qualifying for the final of the competition in 2023. Pakistan’s solid performances in the year have been down to magnificent individual displays by a number of players. Let’s have a look at the best performers for Pakistan in Test cricket.

Most Runs

Abid Ali was the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket in 2021. Abid was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the world in the calendar year as he scored 695 runs at an average of 49.64 in 15 innings. He scored 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries and was also named as player of the series in Pakistan’s clean-sweep against Bangladesh.

Most Wickets

Shaheen Afridi led the Pakistan pace attack throughout the calendar year. He finished as the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan and the second-highest wicket-taker overall. Shaheen picked up 47 wickets at an average of 17.06 in 9 matches in the year. His best figures in an innings were 6/51 as he dismantled the West Indies batting unit in the second Test match between the two sides. He also picked up 3 five-wicket hauls in 2021.

Most Hundreds

Veteran middle-order batter, Fawad Alam had a monumental comeback year in Test cricket. The unorthodox batter scored three Test centuries, the most by a Pakistani batter and third-most across the world in the calendar year. Fawad scored 571 runs at an average of 57.10 in 13 innings he played in 2021.

Most 5-fors

Hasan Ali made a formidable new-ball partnership with Shaheen Afridi. The right-arm pacer was Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker and the third-highest wicket-taker in the world in 2021. He picked up 5 five-wicket hauls in the calendar year which is joint-most by a bowler across the world this year. Hasan picked up 41 wickets at an average of 16.07 in 8 matches.

Pakistan team will be determined to continue its rich vein of form in 2022 and make it to the World Test Championship final the following year. The Men in Green have a bumper home season ahead as they are set to host the likes of Australia, New Zealand, and England in the coming year.