PTA is Against Blocking SIM Cards for Non-Filers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) are at odds over blocking SIM cards for half a million non-tax filers in Pakistan.

PTA has opposed blocking SIM cards, claiming that it is not compatible with their system. A large number of SIMs are used by women and children registered under men’s names, PTA states. In Pakistan, only 27% of SIMs are registered under women’s names, the telecom authority adds.

Legally, PTA is not obliged to block SIMs and the Income Tax Ordinance 2021 does not apply to PTA. Blocking a large number of SIMs will significantly harm digitalization as well as the telecom economy. It could also jeopardize foreign investment in the telecom sector, PTA warns. Banking transactions, e-commerce, and mobile account users will face issues as well.

According to PTA, Other legal options should be considered apart from blocking SIMs. SIM card owners should also be verified ahead of any possible blockages since one person can obtain as many as eight SIM cards for others as well as themselves.