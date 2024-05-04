Amir Khan Meets COAS Asim Munir Amid Boxing Training Academy Dispute

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir today to discuss the issue over the takeover of his boxing training center in Islamabad by FC officials.

Khan’s visit comes as tensions escalate between his foundation, the Amir Khan Foundation, and local authorities that have taken over the training facility.

The meeting was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where the renowned Pakistani boxer addressed concerns over the takeover of his boxing academy that he set up in Islamabad with his investment, back in 2016.

Amir Khan, presented the case for the training center during his meeting with COAS, emphasizing its potential to nurture young boxing talent in Pakistan.

Last month, Amir released a video on social media and emphasized that he needed help from the government to vacate the FC officials from the premises of the academy otherwise the dream of young boxers and his efforts to support them would go in vain.

He thanked the COAS expressing gratitude on X, stating, “It was an honor to meet General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Pakistan Army at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.”

Amir Khan, a former world champion in boxing, has been actively involved in charitable and philanthropic work through his foundation, focusing on education and sports development in Pakistan. The training centre is expected to provide coaching and facilities to aspiring boxers from across the country.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties agreeing to collaborate further to resolve the dispute. General Asim Munir assured Khan of his support in promoting sports initiatives that benefit the youth of Pakistan.