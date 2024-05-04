PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

WWE SmackDown In France Becomes Highest Grossing Event Of All Time

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 4, 2024 | 5:35 pm

SmackDown from the LDLC Arena became the highest-grossing SmackDown of all time. Paul Levesque also known as Triple H tweeted on X, following the match

It broke the previous record that was only set a month ago. WWE will be back with its Backlash premium live event tomorrow in the same venue.

ALSO READ

“Tonight’s event in Lyon, France is officially the highest-grossing SmackDown of all time, breaking a record set just 4 weeks ago in Philly ahead of WrestleMania XL.” said the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

During this year’s SmackDown Live LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes, Gunther, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods were all declared for the King of the Ring tournament, with the winner being crowned at the May 25th King of the Ring PLE that takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The tournament will begin on the May 6th episode of WWE Raw.

WWE later announced that the KOTR tournament matches would continue on the May 10th episode of SmackDown but no official matchups of that tournament have been announced far.

ALSO READ

Since, Triple H has taken over WWE as the Chief Content Creator, we have seen some of the highest-grossing events in WrestleMania 40 and SmackDown Live in France. This indicates that there are many more Blockbuster events to come with Triple H being the mastermind behind all of the drama and action.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>