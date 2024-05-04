WWE SmackDown In France Becomes Highest Grossing Event Of All Time

SmackDown from the LDLC Arena became the highest-grossing SmackDown of all time. Paul Levesque also known as Triple H tweeted on X, following the match

It broke the previous record that was only set a month ago. WWE will be back with its Backlash premium live event tomorrow in the same venue.

“Tonight’s event in Lyon, France is officially the highest-grossing SmackDown of all time, breaking a record set just 4 weeks ago in Philly ahead of WrestleMania XL.” said the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

Tonight’s event in Lyon, France is officially the highest-grossing #SmackDown of all time, breaking a record set just 4 weeks ago in Philly ahead of #WrestleMania XL. Can’t wait to see what the @WWEUniverse brings to #WWEBacklash tomorrow, streaming live at 1pm ET @peacock pic.twitter.com/lBd1ORpjrb — Triple H (@TripleH) May 3, 2024

During this year’s SmackDown Live LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes, Gunther, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods were all declared for the King of the Ring tournament, with the winner being crowned at the May 25th King of the Ring PLE that takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The tournament will begin on the May 6th episode of WWE Raw.

WWE later announced that the KOTR tournament matches would continue on the May 10th episode of SmackDown but no official matchups of that tournament have been announced far.

Since, Triple H has taken over WWE as the Chief Content Creator, we have seen some of the highest-grossing events in WrestleMania 40 and SmackDown Live in France. This indicates that there are many more Blockbuster events to come with Triple H being the mastermind behind all of the drama and action.