NADRA and FBR to Identify Non-Filers With Modern Technology

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will calculate the income and tax liabilities of non-filers with modern technology before the end of the year.

According to details, NADRA will identify potential taxpayers with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), mathematical modeling, and statistical modeling.

The analysis will be based on 14 million records of financial transactions provided by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). These include property transactions, vehicle purchases, registration of cars with provincial excise departments, buying/selling of movable and immovable properties, utility bills, foreign travels, and other heavy expenditures.

After the completion of the analysis, NADRA will share the details of non-filers with FBR that will make their profiles and upload them on its website. They will be sent an SMS to visit FBR’s website to verify their details and pay the due taxes and file their returns.

Credible sources in FBR have disclosed that potential taxpayers will be initially given sufficient time to pay taxes and submit returns voluntarily. In case of non-compliance, FBR will take strict legal action against non-filers.

FBR will also set up special call centers, whose representatives will be tasked to contact the non-filers in order to push them to submit taxes and file returns and provide them guidance for easily navigating the website.