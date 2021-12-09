Met Dept Shocked by High Magnitude Earthquake in Karachi

The officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) were ‘surprised’ to witness a high-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday that had an epicenter within the city.

“We have not witnessed this magnitude of an earthquake generating from within Karachi. Previously, tremors of just over 3.1 have been generated from a mountainous area in the outskirts of the city,” said Zahid Rafi, the Director Seismology Division, while speaking at ARY News.

PMD officials said that Karachi had other fault lines, and the Seismic Monitoring Division will be examining them to study its future impacts.

“There are some fault lines, which possess earthquake risk to Karachi,” he said.

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Karachi on Wednesday night. Tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Scheme-33, Gulzar-e-Hijri, II Chundrigar Road, Quaidabad, Port Qasim, Saddar, Pehalwan Goth, Shah Faisal Colony, Lyari, Khadda Market, and Delhi Colony.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake’s epicenter was 15 km North of DHA Karachi and had a depth of 15km.

The earthquake lasted for a few minutes, scaring people in the region.