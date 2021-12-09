Sajid Khan Reveals the Reason Behind His Epic Mustache [Video]

Pakistan’s off-spinner, Sajid Khan, has witnessed a meteoric rise after his record-breaking performance in the second Test match against Bangladesh. Sajid picked up 12 wickets in the match including 8 in the first innings as Pakistan pulled off an amazing victory and registered a 2-0 series victory.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sajid Khan Joins Elite Company After Record-Breaking Bowling Figures

Sajid was named as player of the match for his wonderful performance and gained instant stardom as every Pakistani cricket fan appreciated his contribution to the Pakistan cricket team. Apart from his exquisite off-spin on the field, Sajid’s epic mustache now has its own fan base.

The 28-year old’s unique style has intrigued the fans as they want to know the reason behind the decision to keep such a style of mustache. Sajid had revealed his decision to keep a mustache back in 2019.

The off-spinner initially rose to fame in Pakistan’s domestic circuit for his record-breaking performance in the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. During a post-match press conference, Sajid was asked the reason behind him keeping a mustache.

ALSO READ Here are Pakistan’s Best Performers in Test Cricket This Year

Sajid revealed that he decided to grow a mustache because of his father. Sajid said that his father had a similar mustache so he decided to grow it as well. He further revealed that his father used to serve in the Pakistan Army and passed away in 2003.

Have a look at the interview: