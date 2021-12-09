Samsung Galaxy S22 Will Cost The Same as S21: Rumor

Recent leaks say that the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 will have the same price tag as its predecessor i.e. the Galaxy S21.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 with the Snapdragon 888 chipset in January this year, and now the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series in February 2022 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

However, despite the upgrade in hardware, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will reportedly bear the same price tag as the S21 when it launched at $799.

Moreover, Samsung is also tipped to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in January 2022. Just like the S22 series, Samsung is yet to reveal the retail price of the Galaxy S21 FE and there is no word on whether it will be aggressively priced like its predecessor the Galaxy S20 FE.

As per the leaks, Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to feature a 6.06-inch Full-HD+ display, which will be smaller than the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is tipped to launch with a 6.55-inch display.

For the rear cameras, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature a triple-lens setup, with a 10MP selfie camera.

We’ll know more about the upcoming flagship series over the next few weeks.