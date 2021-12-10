Motorola Edge X30 Launched as World’s First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Alongside Edge S30

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched last week, the Motorola Edge X30 is the first flagship to officially use the latest chipset.

The Motorola Edge X30 is available in two versions with a special edition trendy under-display selfie camera, while the regular version features a punch hole for the selfie camera. The rest of the specifications of the Motorola Edge X30 for both editions are similar.

Motorola also announced the release of the Moto S30 powered by the Snapdragon 888+.

The first sales for the Motorola Edge X30 start on the 15th of December in China.

Motorola Edge X30

Design & Display

The Motorola Edge X30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Both versions of the handset output 10bit colour and HDR+ content.

The regular Edge X30 features a tiny punch hole cut out just below the earpiece for the selfie camera.

The special edition Edge X30 features a similar module that is hidden under the display.

Internals & Storage

The Motorola Edge X30 is powered by the Android 12. It features LPDDR5 RAM in variations of 8GB and 12GB with UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge X30 is available with 128GB or 256GB internal storage capacities.

Camera

The main camera of the Motorola Edge X30 features a 50MP lens with OmniVision’s OV50A 1/1.55-inch sensor with OIS. With 4 in 1 pixel binning, the smartphone outputs 2.0μm sized pixels. The smartphone also features a second 50MP ISOCELL S5KGM1 ultrawide shooter with a third 2MP depth of field sensor.

8K videos can be easily recorded with the Motorola Edge X30.

The selfie camera of the Motorola Edge X30 features a 60MP lens with a 1/2.8-inch sensor and 1.2μm pixels.

Battery & Pricing

Motorola Edge X30 has a 5,000mAh with 68W wired charging support.

The Motorola Edge X30 will be available with a starting price of CNY 3199 or $501 for an 8/128GB variant. While the 8/256GB Edge X30 is available for $532 and the 12/256GB for $564.

The special edition of the Motorola Edge X30 with the UD camera is available for a retail price of $627.

Motorola Edge X30 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core 3.0 GHz

Octa-core 3.0 GHz GPU: Adreno

Adreno OS: Android 12, MYUI 3.0

Android 12, MYUI 3.0 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.8 inches, OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz

6.8 inches, OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz Memory RAM: 8Gb or 12 GB Internal: 128GB or 256Gb Card Slot: No

Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 50 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide), 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 60 MP, f/2.2, (wide)

Colors: White, Black

White, Black Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Yes Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 68W

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 68W Price: $501

Motorola Edge S30

Design & Display

The Motorola Edge S30 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with variable refresh rates of 48Hz to 144Hz.

Internals & Storage

The Motorola Edge S30 is powered by the Snapdragon 888+, becoming Motorola’s upper mid-range handset. The smartphone runs Android 11 with MYUI 2.0 on top.

The handset comes in RAM variations of 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB, with internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB.

Camera

The Motorola Edge S30 includes a 108MP sensor at the back with a 13MP (ultrawide) and 2MP depth sensor.

The selfie camera of the Motorola Edge S30 features a 16MP camera lens.

Battery & Pricing

The Motorola Edge S30 sports a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging.

The handset will be available for CNY 1,999 or $313 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB. While the 12GB with 256GB variant will be available for CNY 2,599 or $407.

Motorola Edge S30 Specifications