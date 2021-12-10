PUBG: Battle Royale Will Soon be Free-to-Play on Windows and Consoles

Everyone’s favorite battle royale, Player Unknown’s Battleground (aka PUBG), is going to become free to play on desktop PCs and consoles starting January 12th, 2022. The announcement was made by the game’s developer – Krafton, during The Game Awards 2021 ceremony on Thursday.

According to a press release on Krafton’s website, from January 12th 2022, the game will feature two tiers: a free basic account that allows access to most of the in-game features and a Battleground Plus account that allows you the option of a one-time $12.99 account upgrade. The Battleground Plus will give the players access to ranked and custom match modes, +100% Survival Mastery Boost supported by a legion of other special features that will only be exclusive to Battleground Plus.

In the weeks leading to the free-to-play transformation, Krafton will also be launching a pre-registration website to try the new version of the game.

PUBG, which has now become a Battle Royale behemoth, was one of the first games that bought with it the craze for Battle Royale mobile games. What followed suit was fierce competition that dominated the gaming market with one after another battle Royale games like Battlelands Royale, Fortnite, etc. However, even among all this competition PUBG still managed to stay at the top.

In an interview, Krafton’s Creative Director told the verge, that the free-to-play mobile version of PUBG has been downloaded more than 1 billion times till now.

PUBG has also recently released PUBG: New state, which received mixed reviews among the PUBG fanbase.