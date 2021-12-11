Jafferjees to Open its Doors to Cultural City of Peshawar

After making its mark in the leather accessories industry of some of the major local and international cities, Jafferjees is all set to open its doors for the people of Peshawar.

Being one of the leading brands in the country, Jafferjees maintains a high reputation among Pakistani citizens.

Owned by the well-known Quettawala Family, the company has been providing handcrafted premium leather goods in Pakistan and Dubai for almost two centuries now.

Due to its ability to create affordable products without any compromise on quality and standards, Jafferjees is a brand that every customer can resonate with and call their own.

Entering the City of Rich Culture & Heritage

After Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Dubai, Jafferjees will now provide unprecedented standards of quality to the locals of Peshawar. The sixth-largest city of Pakistan, Peshawar is known for its rich cultural heritage and significance.

This is one of many reasons the company decided to take its brand further by introducing the loyal people of the grand city to its wide range of leather goods. The city also shares a rich legacy of leather goods with the company.

Starting from elegant yet chic wallets, handbags, cardholders, and keychains for both men and women, Jafferjees offers a wide range of leather goods options for every occasion.

‘Winter Collection’ Reflects the Beauty of the Northern Lights

Their newest collection for Winter 2021, ‘Winter Collection’ is inspired by the unique colors, illustrations, and patterns of Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights), dancing through the night skies.

This collection aspires to bring out the sheer beauty of the Northern Lights through its unique designs and colors.

The ‘Vibrance Collection’ offers a wide range of products from lipstick cases to cufflink holders to cigarette covers, briefcases, laptop bags, handbags for both men and women. It also includes jewelry boxes, keychains, cardholders, gift sets, belts, travel bags, and office sets.

The two-toned collection provides the best of both worlds as it keeps you in check with the newest style while maintaining the classy aspect of its design.

Not only does their new winter collection offer handbags with sleek designs and good storage space, but their creative and colorful designs also make them an accessory that compliments every outfit in an effortless manner.

Featuring textured fabrics and bold colors, Jafferjees is a brand that continues to boast lineage and heritage as a hallmark of quality leather goods in Pakistan.