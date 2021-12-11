Pakistani Children Are More Likely to Die From COVID-19: Study

One out of seven Pakistani children infected with COVID-19 has died due to moderate and severe infections, which is much higher than the mortality rate in most countries in the world, according to a study by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The study was conducted by the Aga Khan University (AKU) Hospital in collaboration with the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi, the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi, the Children’s Hospital Lahore, and Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi.

The researchers gathered data of more than 1,100 newborns, babies, and adolescents who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized between March 2020 and December 2021. They found that the children who had pre-existing health conditions such as malnutrition and other diseases were more prone to death by the coronavirus than healthy children.

Out of 1,100, one in five children with comorbidities died while one in eight healthy children had passed away as well. Conversely, the mortality rates of children with the coronavirus in most other countries are less than one percent.

Furthermore, the multi-system inflammatory syndrome was found to be the main cause of death among children. This condition involves the inflammation of the vital organs (heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain). Besides it, respiratory complications were also determined to be another major cause of their deaths.

The study also found that more deaths had been recorded in 2021 than 2020, suggesting that coronavirus variants pose more danger to children than the original strain.