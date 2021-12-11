Xiaomi’s New Battery Lasts 100 More Minutes At The Same Size

Xiaomi has developed a new technology that helps increase battery life by an impressive 100 minutes for small batteries. This should allow smartphones to carry much more battery life in a smaller footprint.

Xiaomi’s new battery technology makes use of the “battery-level high-silicon lithium supplement” for the first time. This allows for 3 times more silicon content than before. The 10% reduction of the battery size has to do with how the PCM (protection circuit module or board) is aligned.

Xiaomi has said that the PCM no longer lies flat in the setup but rests at a 90° angle to the battery cell to save space.

Furthermore, the next-generation battery comes with a special ‘fuel gauge’ chip. This chip uses self-developed algorithms to analyze battery data and also offers enhanced safety. Nighttime charging is also monitored by this chip to avoid a long-term full charge state and minimize battery degradation over the years.

The battery is even able to monitor temperatures and adjust the charge accordingly.

Xiaomi has said that this new battery tech will go into mass production in the second half of 2022. This means that we can expect to see this technology in Xiaomi phones by the end of 2022.

In related news, Xiaomi is also testing an enhanced version of the 100W fast charging tech, which not only brings quick top-ups but ensures battery longevity as well.