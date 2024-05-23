This Dutch Player is Living Every Cricketer’s Dream [Video]

Dutch fast bowler Vivian Kingma is living every cricketer’s dream. Kingma resides at The Hague, where his backyard is literally connected to the Sportpark Westvliet Cricket Stadium.

This unique living situation allows him immediate access to the ground where the Dutch national team is currently playing an international T20 tri-series against Ireland and Scotland in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Netherlands’ official social media channels recently highlighted this extraordinary setup by uploading a video of Kingma leaving his house and walking straight onto the pitch. The page tweeted,

How cool is this? The Netherlands are playing the Nordek Tri-Series this week at @voorburgCC The cricket ground is literally in the backyard of Kingma’s house. That’s what you call a home advantage 😉

In the first match of the series against Scotland, Kingma emerged as the hero for the Netherlands, picking up a remarkable 4 wickets and securing the Player of the Match award. His stellar performance showcased his readiness and determination to excel on the international stage.

However, despite Kingma’s efforts, the Netherlands faced a heavy 71-run defeat in the 4th T20I against Scotland on Wednesday, May 22. This loss was a setback for the team, but Kingma remains hopeful and focused on the future.

The 29-year-old bowler is eagerly anticipating the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. The Netherlands, placed in Group D, will begin their campaign against Nepal on June 4.