Man Abducted by Counter Terrorism Dept. Rescued by Rangers

A man recently returned from Iraq and was kidnapped by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) upon his arrival.

Fortunately, he was rescued after a raid by Rangers on the CTD’s Civil Lines office. This operation led to the arrest of three policemen, causing embarrassment to the Sindh police, and resulting in the dismissal of three officials.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, prompting the police to register a kidnapping case. The victim’s uncle, a Rangers official, filed the complaint. Three CTD personnel—Sub-Inspector Tanveer Tahir, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shahid Husain, and Constable Umer Khan—were named in the case.

The victim was abducted by plain-clothed individuals near Wireless Gate on Shahrah-e-Faisal. They demanded a ransom of Rs. 1.5 million. The Rangers’ intervention led to the release of the victim after a bribe was paid.

Consequently, the CTD SSP was removed from his post, and further action was taken against other officials involved. CTD DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh confirmed the incident and stated that the victim was detained upon his return and released after a bribe negotiation.