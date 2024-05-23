USC Issues Tender for Purchase of 35,000 Metric Tons Sugar

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has decided to purchase more sugar under the prime minister’s package.

According to sources, the corporation has issued a fresh tender for the purchase of 35,000 metric tons of refined sugar.

According to the tender, sealed bids should reach electronically on E-PADS by 10-06-2024 at 12:00 PM which will be opened on the same day at 12:30 PM through E-PADS. The bidders are required to give their best and final prices (including all applicable taxes) as no negotiation with respect to the scope of work and pricing is allowed.

Moreover, the sugar mills/stockiest/firms already working with USC have to apply as fresh.

It is pertinent to mention here that USC had recently purchased 10,000 metric tons of sugar at the rate of Rs. 141.20 per kg. After including all other expenses it cost the USC Rs. 156 per kg.

USC sells sugar at the rate of Rs. 109 per kg for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries while the rate for other consumers is set at Rs. 155 per kg.