Door-to-Door COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Starts Amid Omicron Scare

Sindh’s Health Department has started a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Jamshed Town and other adjoining areas in East Karachi.

Advertisement

Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, said that the ‘suspected’ Omicron patient is a resident of Jamshed Town and the vaccination drive has been launched to prevent the community transmission of the highly mutated variant.

The country had reported the first case of the Omicron variant earlier this week. A sample of a 57-year-old unvaccinated woman was sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad on suspicion of the new variant.

NIH sources had said that the confirmation of the case to be of Omicron strain will only be issued after whole genomic sequencing of the sample of the suspected patient.

ALSO READ Scientists Have Made Glowing Coronavirus Detecting Masks

Dr. Azra added that 51 samples of Jamshed Town residents have also been taken on the suspicion of the Omicron variant. They have been sent to NIH for further evaluation.

Meanwhile, the civil administration of East Karachi has also recommended imposing a micro smart lockdown in Jamshed Town and its adjoining areas to curb the spread of the virus.