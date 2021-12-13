FBR Rebuts Social Media Posts About POS Integration Drive

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that the rate of service charges is Re. 1, instead of one percent being projected on social media, on the invoices issued by Tier-1 retailers integrated with the FBR electronic system of real-time reporting of sales.

Advertisement

Strongly rebutting the social media posts about POS [Point of Sale] integration, FBR has said in a statement that the posts are based on ‘disinformation’ against the proposed service charges of Rs. 1 set for all invoices of Tier-1 retailers integrated with FBR’s electronic system of real-time reporting of sales. “It is being insinuated as if the rate of the service charges is one percent instead of Re. 1 per invoice only,” explained FBR.

According to FBR, “this baseless propaganda by some vested interests is thoroughly malicious in intent and definitely suspicious in content.” FBR said that the nominal service charges of Re.1 per invoice of whatever denomination would be collected under Section 76 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990. “This petty amount will be utilized to ensure integration of all Tier-1 Retailers, promote ongoing publicity campaign, and finance a prize scheme for all customers who duly verify their invoices to determine the validity and genuineness of the invoices issued by the integrated Tier-1 retailers,” FBR further clarified.

ALSO READ Rupee Sets 5th All-Time Low Record Against the US Dollar in 5 Days

It is pertinent to mention that FBR has already launched an awareness campaign on all the mainstream social, electronic, and print media to educate the general public on a prize scheme ballot worth Rs. 53 million to be held every month at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad. This first computer ballot on POS Prize Scheme will be held on January 15, 2022, announcing 1007 lucky winners.

The vested interests, being pointed out by FBR, seem to be those who tend to oppose POS integration. They continue to collect Sales Tax from the general public but are always reluctant to deposit the same in the government treasury.

In the statement, FBR has reaffirmed its resolve to continue integrating Tier-1 retailers across the country with full vigor.