NCOC Launches Special Vaccination Drive for Transport Sector

A special nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for the transport sector has been launched under the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Advertisement

The vaccine is being administered by all the federating units under a joint campaign that will continue until 18 December.

ALSO READ Vaccination is Now Necessary for Registering New Cars

All public and private vehicles (intercity and intracity traveling) will be inspected at the exit and entry points, bus stations, terminals, interchanges, rest areas, and toll plazas, and interprovincial boundaries of the national highways and motorways.

As per the directives, only fully vaccinated motorists and passengers and those with medical exemption certificates will be allowed to travel, and unvaccinated individuals will be vaccinated on the spot by the Mobile Vaccination Team (MVT).

The cities that fall under this mandatory vaccination regime are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Lochran, Kasur, Hafizabad, Okara, Kemari, Shahkot, and Jehlum.

NCOC shared details of the inspection, according to which 12,073 inspections have been carried out in total, which included the impounding of 173 cars and 37 arrests.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First Ever Plastic Road is Now Functional

NCOC’s latest reports detail that 288 new COVID-19 infections were registered, and seven patients died during the last 24 hours, which has taken the death toll to 28,720.