Shafqat Mahmood Reveals the Outcome of Meeting on Winter Vacations for Schools

Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, on Tuesday, announced that the winter holidays in educational institutions will be from December 25 to January 4.

In a message posted on Twitter, the minister said that federal and provincial secretaries met today and the agreed proposal was that winter holidays should be from December 25 to January 4. Further notifications will be issued from the concerned provincial governments, he added.

Federal and provincial secretaries met today. The agreed proposal was that winter holidays should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4. Further notifications will be from the concerned governments — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 14, 2021

Earlier, it was agreed that the final decision regarding the winter vacations will be announced after meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has already announced winter vacations in educational institutions in the province from December 20 to January 3.

The Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab has also announced winter vacations in all public and private educational institutions in the province. According to the official notification, all schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will remain closed from December 21 to January 2 due to the prevailing cold weather in the province.