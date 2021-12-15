World’s Third-Largest Sportswear Manufacturer Signs Asif Ali as an Ambassador

Pakistan’s explosive middle-order batter, Asif Ali, has been signed by Puma as a brand ambassador. Asif is the first Pakistani cricketer to be signed by the sportswear manufacturing company. Puma already sponsors a number of cricketers from around the globe including India’s Test captain, Virat Kohli, Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan, and former New Zealand skipper, Brendon McCullum.

Asif is the latest Pakistani player to get a major sponsorship deal with an international company. Previously, Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, were signed by cricket equipment manufacturing company, Gray-Nicolls.

Asif Ali announced the deal on his Twitter account.

Puma responded to Asif’s tweet and welcomed him to the Puma family. They tweeted, ‘Ready to take over’.

Puma is the world’s third-largest sportswear manufacturer in the world and is sponsoring some of the biggest international sports stars including Brazilian football star, Neymar, the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, and sponsors top football clubs such as AC Milan, Manchester City, and Borussia Dortmund.