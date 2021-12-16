Pakistan-West Indies Series Likely to be Canceled as 5 More Test COVID-19 Positive

Five more members of the West Indies touring party have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the third T20I between Pakistan and West Indies. Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves along with two staff members have tested positive for the virus. As a result, the rest of the tour is now in doubt as West Indies might struggle to field eleven players for the third T20I.

The five members have been ruled out of the rest of the tour as they will have to spend a minimum period of 10 days in quarantine and will only be allowed to leave isolation once they return a negative test.

Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, and Kyle Mayers had already been ruled out of the tour after returning positive COVID-19 tests upon their arrival in Pakistan. They suffered more setbacks as Devon Thomas suffered a finger injury during the first T20I, ruling him out of the tour as well.

It is reported that the officials from the two cricket boards will conduct a meeting shortly where they will discuss if the tour can continue or not. West Indies have 7 players ruled out of the tour and now have only 13 players available for the third T20I and the ODI series.