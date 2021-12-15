PCB Finally Decides to Sell Tickets Offline After Severe Backlash From Fans

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally decided to sell tickets offline after facing severe backlash from the fans for a disappointing turnout in the first two T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies. Fans had expressed their grievances on purchasing tickets online which resulted in plenty of empty seats in the stadium during the matches.

PCB has responded to the agony of the fans and has made the tickets available at the M&P service centers. Now the fans can either purchase the tickets online via bookme.pk or purchase tickets physically from their nearest center.

Still thinking where to get the tickets for the #PAKvWI series? Head over to your nearest M&P courier centers in Karachi or simply get your tickets booked online through https://t.co/70sN7JaHmd

You can also call at +92313-778-6888. #humtoukhelaingey pic.twitter.com/LQ5RKMxpyW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 15, 2021

Although the series between the two nations was highly-anticipated, the crowd was unable to enter the ground due to various reasons. Some were vocal about poor management which has resulted in such a disappointing turnout while others complained about the complex procedure of buying tickets online. Some fans also revealed that they were unable to enter the stadium due to heavy traffic in and around the area.

PCB will need to address such issues ahead of a bumper home season next year which includes the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australia’s tour, New Zealand’s tour, and England’s tour of the country.