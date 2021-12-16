Advertisement

Vivo to Unveil S12 Series and Watch 2 on December 22

By Alyshai | Published Dec 16, 2021 | 5:18 pm

Vivo is soon going to launch the S12 smartphone series along with Watch 2 on December 22. In a teaser campaign, the company revealed the designs on Weibo, officially confirming previous leaks for the watch and the phones.

The official announcement is scheduled for 4:30 pm, next Wednesday. Vivo is said to reveal the smartphone in Island Blue, Warm Gold, and Shining Black. A fourth exclusive green-blueish option is also expected.

An earlier teaser video of the S12 series hinted at a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main unit. While the front will feature a 50MP dual camera and a notched display.

Vivo S12 is said to feature a curved screen with flat edges and will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

As for the Watch 2, it will have a 7-day battery life with independent communication, referring to an e-SIM slot. The watch will include a heart-rate monitor, a step-counter, and an -in-built GPS.

Pre-orders have already started at select stores. However, the price is still unknown and will be officially revealed next week.

