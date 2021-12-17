FBR Suspends Three Officials for Misconduct

Following a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption, highhandedness, and misconduct, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Islamabad has suspended three officials from the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement in Lahore.

The FBR’s top leadership had received irrefutable information that Inspector (BS-16) Imran Fareed, Inspector (BS-16) Muhammad Saeed Sabir, and Superintendent (BS-16) Nasir Zaman Raika were co-accomplices in illicit practices as officials holding public offices.

It immediately ordered an inquiry against the accused officials and the initial probe found the evidence credible enough to proceed against the accused. The FBR exercised its powers conferred under Rule 5(1) of the Civil Servants(Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, to initially suspend the officers for 120 days.

Regular proceedings have been ordered against the officials, which will be conducted to complete the due process of the law and will allow the accused an opportunity of being heard. Furthermore, they will be awarded exemplary punishment if proven guilty of the charges.

The Chairman of the FBR and Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, reiterated categorically that the FBR will continue to deal with black sheep within the organization with an iron fist to ensure transparency and the ease of doing business to bridge the trust deficit between taxpayers and the FBR.

He also reaffirmed that no one involved in any form of corruption, highhandedness, and extortion will be spared, and those who discredit Pakistan’s premier revenue collection organization will be duly dealt with.