Govt Extends Prize Bonds Encashment Deadline Again

For the fourth time, the Finance Ministry extended the date for encashment of Rs. 7,500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 prize bonds up to March 31, 2022.

According to the Finance Ministry letter, the last date for encashment/conversion /redemption of Rs. 7,500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 prize bonds are extended up to March 31, 2022.

The procedure for encashment/conversion/redemption of denomination National Prize Bonds issued vide above-referred Notification shall continue to be observed.

It is pertinent to note that the last date for encashment was due to expire on Dec 31, 2021. This is the fourth time that the government has given an extension in the deadline for the conversion of prize bonds.