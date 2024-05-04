News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Karachi is Getting Automatic Bus Fare Collection

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 4, 2024 | 3:29 pm

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Saturday that the transport department will introduce the automated fare collection system in Karachi today.

“The automated fare system will allow the passengers to pay the fares through the smart card,” the minister said.

According to him, the government’s top priority is to provide the masses with as many facilities as possible. Recently, Memon announced that a new batch of buses had arrived in Karachi for the People’s Bus Service.

In a post on X, he stated that the Transport Department of the Sindh government will start new routes very soon. “Our focus is only on delivery and giving maximum relief to people of the province,” he added.

Recently, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced to allocate 150 buses out of a total of 300 to Sindh. The Prime Minister announced this during his visit to Karachi.

